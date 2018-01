INDIANAPOLIS -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for most of central Indiana starting Thursday night. A wintry mix will lead to ice and snow accumulations across much of the area.

The watch remains in effect through Saturday at 1 a.m.

The counties affected include:

Boone

Tipton

Hamilton

Madison

Delaware

Randolph

Hendricks

Marion Hancock

Henry

Owen

Morgan

Johnson

Shelby

Rush

Greene

Monroe

Brown Bartholomew

Decatur

Knox

Daviess

Martin

Lawrence

Jackson

Jennings

Winter Storm Watch THURSDAY night - FRIDAY night. A wintry mix will lead to ice and snow accumulations across the area. More details to come. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/dnPEmX1Z2L — Kyle Mounce (@kylemounce) January 10, 2018

The watch includes the cities of Anderson, Muncie, Indianapolis, Shelbyville, Bloomington, Columbus, Vincennes, Bedford, and Seymour

StormTeam 6 will continue to track this weekend's weather and will keep you updated as the models come into better focus on what we can expect. Check back with this story throughout the week as we learn more, we'll update it here.

