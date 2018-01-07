Wintry mix could make for a messy Monday morning commute

INDIANAPOLIS -- A mix of rain, snow and sleet could make for a messy Monday morning commute across parts of central Indiana including Indianapolis.

Temperatures will finally warm up across the state Sunday afternoon after more than two weeks of sub-zero numbers, but we're not quite out of dodge.

An ice storm is expected to blanket parts Northeastern and Midwestern cities Sunday night into Monday as the warmer air brings rain into areas where temperatures have been below freezing for the past couple of weeks.

The system could leave up .10 of an inch of ice on the ground before another 1-2 inches of snow falls overnight. Depending on how much those temperatures fluctuate it could be a very messy and slippery morning across central Indiana.

Monday morning could see more freezing rain with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 30s by Monday afternoon.

Be extra cautious if traveling Monday morning. Snowy/icy conditions very likely during morning rush hour. Take it slow and give plenty of space between cars! #INwx pic.twitter.com/3ISMVEeEmY — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) January 7, 2018

Over the next week, things are expected to warm up with the possibility of above-average temps in the 50s for a brief period mid-week.

Monday: Morning Wintry mix including freezing rain. High: 36 Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High: 38 Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Warmer. High: 51 Thursday: Mild with scattered showers. High: 54 Friday: Wintry mix possible. High: 35

