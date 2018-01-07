Wintry mix could make for a messy Monday morning commute

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 2:13PM EST expiring January 8 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Adams, Blackford, Huntington, Jay, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 2:13PM EST expiring January 8 at 9:00AM EST in effect for: Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Wabash, White
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 2:03PM EST expiring January 8 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Newton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:54AM EST expiring January 8 at 11:00AM EST in effect for: Clay, Daviess, Fountain, Greene, Knox, Martin, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:54AM EST expiring January 8 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Morgan, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:37AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Franklin
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 7 at 9:37AM EST expiring January 8 at 2:00PM EST in effect for: Fayette, Union, Wayne
An ice storm is expected to blanket parts Northeastern and Midwestern cities Sunday night into Monday as the warmer air brings rain into areas where temperatures have been below freezing for the past couple of weeks.
The system could leave up .10 of an inch of ice on the ground before another 1-2 inches of snow falls overnight. Depending on how much those temperatures fluctuate it could be a very messy and slippery morning across central Indiana.
Monday morning could see more freezing rain with temperatures warming to the mid to upper 30s by Monday afternoon.
Be extra cautious if traveling Monday morning. Snowy/icy conditions very likely during morning rush hour. Take it slow and give plenty of space between cars! #INwxpic.twitter.com/3ISMVEeEmY