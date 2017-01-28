Meet Indianapolis' only Four Diamond restaurant: Vida

INDIANAPOLIS -- Only one restaurant in the entire state of Indiana earned the prestigious Four Diamond Award: Vida restaurant in Indianapolis.

AAA Hoosier Motor Club unveiled the honoree Friday. The Four Diamond Award is given to restaurants that provide a highly personalized and often unique culinary experience, according to AAA. Acclaimed chefs use the "freshest ingredients available, meticulous techniques and impeccable artistry in presenting their leading-edge creations."

The awards are given out after professional inspectors conduct anonymous, in-person evaluations.

Vida is one of just 665 restaurants that were given the Four Diamond honor across the U.S., Mexico, Canada an the Caribbean in 2016, and the restaurant says they're the first ever restaurant from Indianapolis to have received it.

Vida is located in the Lockerbie community on the east side of downtown Indianapolis on New York Street. It is relatively isolated, a few blocks in between Mass Ave. and Sun King brewery. It opened less than a year ago in the winter of 2016, and skyrocketed to the top of Indy's dining scene, as evidence by the Four Diamond honor.

The eatery describes itself as dedicated to an "unparalleled dining experience with fresh, innovative cuisine, carefully crafted cocktails, a diverse wine collection and professional fine dining service," all in a "warm, approachable environment."

The menu backs up that claim (see it at the bottom of this story). A wine and spirits list that seemingly goes on forever sets the stage for a revolving seasonal menu that offers up four courses for $65 (on discount this week, keep reading!), or individual plates a la carte on a First, Second and Third course grouping.

Food highlights include a Yukon gold potato gnocchi and scallop appetizer, the Wall Greens Salad complete with chocolate-bourbon goat cheese and a pick of the litter entree list, with a unique twist on all the classic proteins, such as a lobster and parmesan risotto with the chicken, short rib jam with the beef tenderloin and chorizo with the smoked duck.

Salivating, yet?

The upscale, but modern and trendy interior compliment the clean lines of the exterior. The ambiance inside the restaurant is a relaxing, cool blue and beige. Add that to the artistry that goes into each of Vida's dishes, and you can see why they won the Four Diamond award.

Need more convincing it's worth a meal? Check out a photo gallery of the restaurant and its food here.

Still not sold? Well, their food is discounted for the next week as part of Devour Indy to get four courses for just $45 per person ($40 savings for a couple!). With that in mind, move on to the next line for very important information.

Vida is closed Sundays and Mondays, and only open for dinner Tuesday-Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. They accept reservations through Open Table and on their website here.

Multiple Indiana hotels were also selected to receive the Four Diamond Award. A list of those are below with the year that they've won the award since next to its name: