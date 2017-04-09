BREAKING: Three people shot downtown

12:14 AM, Apr 9, 2017
IMPD is investigating a shooting that has left three people injured near the Indiana Statehouse downtown.

It happened at the intersection of North Capitol Avenue and West Market Street around 11:30 Saturday night.

Metro Police confirms one of the victims is a 17-year-old girl and she is in critical condition. Officers say an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are also injured.

There's no word yet about any possible suspects or a motive.

However, investigators say they believe this was a targeted attack. 

 

