16-year-old in critical condition after shooting on Indy's east side

Victoria T. Davis
3:13 PM, Feb 2, 2017
2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS – A 16-year-old was listed in critical condition Wednesday night after a shooting happened on the city’s east side.

This is the second teen shot within the past three days, according to IMPD.

The first incident happened Monday night outside of a Popeye’s restaurant in the 3200 block of West 16th Street. The 14-year-old victim was killed during a gun sale, according to IMPD.

On Wednesday Indianapolis police responded to a call of shots fired in the 2000 block of North Arlington Avenue before 10 p.m. to find the 16-year-old shot in the leg and arm.

He was taken to IU Methodist Hospital for treatment.

A man was found on scene, surrendered with his hands up.

Police said the man was armed and a second gun was also found on scene.

He was taken into custody, but it is not clear if he is a suspect or not, officers said.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

