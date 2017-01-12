Cat doused in gasoline and burned in Montgomery County

Jordan Fischer
4:52 PM, Jan 12, 2017
(via Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. -- Montgomery County authorities are looking for the person or persons responsible for lighting a cat on fire Wednesday night.

According to the Animal Welfare League of Montgomery County, the cat was tied up, doused in gasoline and set ablaze.

The cat suffered serious injuries and is currently receiving care in a veterinary intensive care unit.

The Animal Welfare League says witnesses reported seeing a smaller, SUV-type vehicle that was silver in color with dark fenders leaving the scene.

The league says it plans to raise money to help cover the cat's ICU stay.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department at 765-362-0885.

