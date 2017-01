Dangerous ice storm expected across central US, how will central Indiana be affected?

INDIANAPOLIS -- As a potentially dangerous ice storm develops in the Midwest, we’re looking at what impact it could have on us here in central Indiana.

Over the course of three days, the storm is expected to move across the middle of the country in an area that covers roughly 12 states, including Indiana.

As this storms moves through each state, a couple of degrees Fahrenheit could mean the difference between dangerous icy conditions and just plain rainy wet roads.

The storm is expected to begin out west Friday morning and will make its way across the U.S. producing everything from rain to sleet to snow and ice in the three day period.

In central Indiana we won’t begin seeing those systems move in until sometime Friday evening. That means through much of your evening drive there shouldn’t be any issues.

But after that the temperatures start to drop and the precipitation follows.

The best chances for heavy ice buildup from this storm are in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri. But parts of Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Texas could still see some ice on Friday night into Saturday.

It only takes a small amount of ice – a tenth of an inch of less – to cause slippery roads, which can cause accidents and travel delays.

While the threat of power outages in central Indiana is low, it only takes about a quarter of an inch of ice building up on trees and power lines to cause widespread outages.

If you have to travel make sure you have a full tank of gas and a winter storm kit.

Watch the video above for tips on how to prepare for an ice storm.

