Arrest made in double homicide on Indianapolis' northeast side

Victoria T. Davis
9:47 AM, Apr 7, 2017
1:59 PM, Apr 7, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a double murder that happened Thursday morning on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Eldridge Moore, 51, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in the deaths of two men in the 3500 block of N. Richardt Avenue.

The bodies of 29-year-old Brandon Miller and 65-year-old Phillip McBrady were found inside a home just after midnight Thursday.

Detectives say the likely motive was a disturbance between one of the victims and Moore.

