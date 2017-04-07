Arrest made in double homicide on Indianapolis' northeast side

Mostly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a double murder that happened Thursday morning on Indianapolis' northeast side.
Eldridge Moore, 51, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in the deaths of two men in the 3500 block of N. Richardt Avenue.
The bodies of 29-year-old Brandon Miller and 65-year-old Phillip McBrady were found inside a home just after midnight Thursday.
Detectives say the likely motive was a disturbance between one of the victims and Moore.
#BREAKING: #IMPD arrest 51-year-old Eldridge Moore for double murder yesterday (3/6/17) on Richardt Ave. More info https://t.co/qfEcL79Gkz pic.twitter.com/aY4E6WT2fh