Thief breaks through wall to rob east side liquor store

INDIANAPOLIS -- An unidentified man broke through a cinderblock wall to rob an east side liquor store Sunday.

According to a police report, the break-in happened sometime between Sunday and Monday morning, when employees of Mr. C's Discount Liquor, located at 8801 E. 38th Street, returned to find the store had been robbed.

The suspect reportedly broke through the front door of a vacant space in the strip mall next to the liquor store, and then broke through a cinder block wall to enter the store itself.

Once inside, the suspect reportedly stole $2,000.

The suspect is described as a black male standing 6'2" – 6'3" tall with a small build.

Calls to the store for comment were not answered.

The robbery is the second time in a week that someone has tried to enter an Indianapolis business through a wall.

Last Tuesday, someone cut a hole through the outside wall of a Marathon gas station on East 30th Street. The suspect then tried to cut a hole into the room where the gas station stores cigarettes, but fled before completing the second hole.

No arrest was made in that case, and it wasn't clear whether there was any connection to the two incidents.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.