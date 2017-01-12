Up to $1,000 reward offered for information on Indy homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – Skeletal remains of a man were discovered near I-465 on the city’s south side in October 2016, and Indianapolis police are trying to find out who killed the man identified.

IMPD detectives said the remains found at I-465 and South East Street on Oct. 24 belonged to Joseph Capps. The investigation was ruled a homicide but detectives are still looking for a suspect.

A reward up to $1,000 will be given to those who supply information that lead up to an arrest in Capps’ case.

If you have any information, call (317) 262-TIPS.