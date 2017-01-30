Central Indiana universities respond to President Trump's immigration executive order

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colleges from across Indiana responded to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

Indiana University President Michael McRobbie said the executive order "is contrary to the very core of our values as an institution committed to excellence and innovation, a diversity of community and ideas, respect for the dignity of others and engagement in the economic, civic, cultural and social development of our state, our nation and our world."

He said many of IU's international students are feeling frightened and unsettled. As a response, IU is advising citizens from one of the seven countries to not travel outside of the United States.

"We recognize the critical importance of a strong and effective visa process to protecting our national security, which is why we continue to support collaborative efforts that ensure our visa system prevents entry from anyone who wishes to harm Americans," he said. "At the same time, we remain committed to doing all that we can within the bounds of the law to vigorously protect and support IU students, faculty and staff."

Purdue President Mitch Daniels, a former politician, denounced the executive order in a statement.

“The President's order related to immigration is a bad idea, poorly implemented, and I hope that he will promptly revoke and rethink it," Daniels said. "If the idea is to strengthen the protection of Americans against terrorism, there are many far better ways to achieve it.”

About 100 Purdue students and 10 faculty members are from the countries named in the executive order. IU, including IUPUI, has about 90 students from the countries named.

Ball State's statement on the ban was less direct and didn't condemn the order like the previous two universities did.

"It is important to restate that we are committed to our inclusive environment, and remain very supportive of all of our students, especially international students and faculty who might feel particularly vulnerable at this time," Interim President Terry King said. "We will continue to closely follow developments and provide appropriate support and assistance."

The University of Notre Dame's president, the Rev. John I. Jenkins, said the executive order will "demean our nation."

“The sweeping, indiscriminate and abrupt character of President Trump’s recent Executive Order halts the work of valued students and colleagues who have already passed a rigorous, post-9/11 review process, are vouched for by the university and have contributed so much to our campuses," Jenkins said in a statement. "If it stands, it will over time diminish the scope and strength of the educational and research efforts of American universities, which have been the source not only of intellectual discovery but of economic innovation for the United States and international understanding for our world; and, above all, it will demean our nation, whose true greatness has been its guiding ideals of fairness, welcome to immigrants, compassion for refugees, respect for religious faith and the courageous refusal to compromise its principles in the face of threats."

