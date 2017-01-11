Donald Trump discusses Carrier deal in first press conference as President-elect

INDIANAPOLIS -- Donald Trump addressed the deal that will keep 800 Carrier jobs in Indianapolis during his first press conference as president-elect on Wednesday.

"We did a good job with Carrier," Trump said. "I want to thank United Technologies, which owns Carrier. We saved close to 1,000 jobs. They were gone. Mike Pence and his staff really helped us a lot."

Trump and then-Governor Mike Pence announced a deal last December to keep 730 union, production line jobs in Indianapolis as well as 70 salaried positions. In exchange, Carrier will receive a $7 million tax break over the next 10 years.

Carrier is also expected to invest $16 million into the Indianapolis plant.

"That was a tough one," Trump said Wednesday. "Because they announced a year and a half before they were leaving. It's always tough. They were building a plant. It's always tougher than before they start or before they make an announcement."

Carrier announced it was leaving Indianapolis in February 2016, about 10 months before the deal was made.

Trump also discussed his planned border tax, something he's brought up since he was on the campaign trail. He said any company wanting to move outside the country will pay a tax, but companies that stay inside the United States are free to move to a different state.

"You're gonna pay a very, very large border tax," Trump said. "If you want to move to another country, if you want to fire all of our great, American workers that got you there in the first place -- you can move from Michigan to Tennessee and to North Carolina and South Carolina. You can move from South Carolina back to Michigan. You got a lot of states at play. A lot of competition. It's not like 'Oh, gee, I'm taking the competition.' We have a lot of places you can move. And I don't care as long as it's within the United States."

Trump has previously called out Rexnord, an Indiana company that also plans to move jobs to Monterrey, Mexico.

"Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously firing all of its 300 workers," Trump tweeted in December. "This is happening all over our country. No more!"

He didn't mention Rexnord in Wednesday's press conference.

