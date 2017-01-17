Dozens gather for candlelight vigil to protest Crown Hill tree removal

INDIANAPOLIS -- Protesters gathered at the Crown Hill Cemetery Monday evening to hold a candlelight vigil after a federal judge ruled last week that a plan to develop the north woods can move forward.

The event was organized by the Indiana Forest Alliance.

The Department of Veterans Affairs purchased the 14.75 acres from Crown Hill Cemetery. They plan turn it into a veterans cemetery for cremated remains.

The alliance claims that the north woods is one of the oldest in the city, and dates back to the days before Indianapolis was settled.

A federal judge denied a request by the Indiana Forest Alliance that would have stopped the project.

“The fight isn’t over yet and we intend to appeal her decision,” said Indiana Forest Alliance Executive Jeff Stant. “The irreparable harm we’re talking here isn’t just this forest as bad as that is. We would argue the irreparable harm to veterans is nonexistent.”

Protestors said they support veterans and argue that the Crown Hill has other suitable sites that would work well for the project.

