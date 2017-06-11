Former IMPD officer convicted of killing motorcyclist while driving drunk is released from prison

EDINBURGH, Ind. -- A former Indianapolis police officer convicted of killing one motorcyclist and seriously injuring two others while driving drunk in his police cruiser has been released from prison after serving about four years of his 16-year sentence.

David Bisard was released from the Edinburgh Correctional Facility early Sunday morning.

Bisard was on duty with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit when his cruiser plowed into three motorcycles stopped at a traffic light on the city's east side in 2010.

Eric Wells' mother says she's not happy that Bisard is free.

"I wouldn't wish what my family and I have gone through on anybody, even my worst enemies, I wouldn't wish them to go through this heartache that is always in our heart and will be for the rest of our lives. I hope that when he closes his eyes, he thinks about what he's done to my family and myself. I hope that when he looks at his children, he thinks about the child he took from me," said Mary Wells, victim's mother.

The Indiana Department of Corrections said earlier this year that Bisard's early release was a combination of credit earned for good behavior, a year's credit off his sentence for receiving his associate's degree while in prison, 183 days credit for pursuing vocational education and 90 days credit for completing a substance abuse program.

Bisard will be on probation with his license suspended for the next three years.

