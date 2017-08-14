More mosquito traps test positive for West Nile Virus in Noblesville

Current
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- More mosquito traps have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Noblesville, according to the Hamilton County Health Department.
The sites include:
The health department will be out Monday night spraying the affected zones and the Noblesville Street Department will continue to treat mosquito breeding habits in the area.
Mosquitoes in 15 sites throughout Hamilton County have tested positive for West Nile in the past three weeks, including Dillon Park in Noblesville on August 2.
No humans have contracted the virus in Noblesville so far this year.
To protect yourself against West Nile, the Indiana State Health Department suggests the following:
