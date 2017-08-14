More mosquito traps test positive for West Nile Virus in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- More mosquito traps have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Noblesville, according to the Hamilton County Health Department.

The sites include:

White River Elementary

Hague Road Nature Haven

186th Street and Promise Road

Noblesville Wastewater Plant

The health department will be out Monday night spraying the affected zones and the Noblesville Street Department will continue to treat mosquito breeding habits in the area.

Mosquitoes in 15 sites throughout Hamilton County have tested positive for West Nile in the past three weeks, including Dillon Park in Noblesville on August 2.

No humans have contracted the virus in Noblesville so far this year.

To protect yourself against West Nile, the Indiana State Health Department suggests the following:

Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active, especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning

Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-methane-diol to clothes and exposed skin

Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home

