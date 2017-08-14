More mosquito traps test positive for West Nile Virus in Noblesville

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
6:06 PM, Aug 14, 2017
6:45 PM, Aug 14, 2017

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- More mosquito traps have tested positive for the West Nile Virus in Noblesville, according to the Hamilton County Health Department.

The sites include:

  • White River Elementary
  • Hague Road Nature Haven
  • 186th Street and Promise Road
  • Noblesville Wastewater Plant

The health department will be out Monday night spraying the affected zones and the Noblesville Street Department will continue to treat mosquito breeding habits in the area.

Mosquitoes in 15 sites throughout Hamilton County have tested positive for West Nile in the past three weeks, including Dillon Park in Noblesville on August 2.

No humans have contracted the virus in Noblesville so far this year. 

To protect yourself against West Nile, the Indiana State Health Department suggests the following:

  • Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active, especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning
  • Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-methane-diol to clothes and exposed skin
  • Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas
  • Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of your home

