I-65 pothole causes blown tires, damaged rims and upset drivers

INDIANAPOLIS – With salt and road treatments, comes a driver’s worst nightmare – potholes, and let’s just say they've befriended a great deal of roads in the Indianapolis area.
On Friday morning, several drivers were forced to pull off onto the shoulder of I-65 because of blown tires and damaged rims after striking a pot hole.
Upset drivers said the pothole was located on I-65 southbound just before the Southport Road exit.
Jeff Miller of Greenwood was one of the drivers who hit the pothole. He said his rim was heavily damaged along with the tires of the vehicle in front of him.
“I had just took my wife to the bus stop so she could go to Tennessee this morning, and I was heading back to Emerson Avenue to go to dialysis and I didn’t even see it,” said Miller. “It was raining and I hit that thing and ‘pop’…tire just blew. I tried my best to get off the road so no one would hit me."