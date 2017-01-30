Indiana cursive writing bill passes senate, heads to house for consideration

INDIANAPOLIS -- An education bill that would make learning to write cursive a requirement for elementary students has passed the senate.

Senate Bill 86, authored by State Sen. Jean Leising (R-Oldenburg), was passed by a 35 to 14 vote on Monday. This is the sixth year in a row that Leising has authored a similar bill about cursive handwriting.

The bill would require all school corporations and accredited nonpublic schools to teach cursive writing in elementary grades.

“Being able to write cursive is a life skill everyone should have, including elementary-aged children,” Leising said. “We use our signature to sign agreements, make purchases and validate our driver’s licenses, and our children need to be prepared.”

Cursive writing was a curriculum requirement until 2012. Indiana does have detailed handwriting standards, but the students are allowed to write in print or cursive.

The bill will now be sent to the House of Representatives for consideration.

Leising has also authored other school-related bills this year, including SB 87, which would require schools to use letter grades in report cards, and SB 88 which would stop schools from starting before the fourth Monday in August.

