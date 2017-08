INDIANAPOLIS -- Karrington and Brandi Stallings were married just last September.

Their family has been torn apart by a shooting at Park Hoover Condominiums Friday evening, where Karrington was killed.

A spokesperson with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 6400 block of Park Central Drive West near an apartment complex around 6 p.m, where Karrington was killed.

Brandi is now asking why he was taken away from her and her daughter.

"Whatever the reason was, it was never that deep to take him from all of us," she said. "We're just three people- there's thousands of people that my husband affected."

Brandi is pregnant with their child, due in January, who will never meet their father. She said her husband was kind, funny, a strong provider and a fierce protector.

His athletic abilities inspired his younger sister, Candace Wheaton.

"Seeing him play basketball and the joy it brought him and how it kept him on the right track -- I was like I've gotta play," she said. "He was at every game pushing me."

Karrington's widow had these words for the person responsible:

"Karrington was loving and forgiving and I have to stand on that. It's no hard feelings, I forgive you, but somebody please help us."

Police are still looking for Karrington's killer. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.