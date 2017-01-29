Man shot, killed on Indy's SE side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed on Indianapolis' southeast side late Saturday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were sent to the 300 block of S. State Ave on reports of shots fired just before 11 p.m.

IMPD officers arrived to find a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information was immediately made available about what led to the incident or if IMPD had any suspects.

The victim's identity has not been released pending next-of-kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-TIPS(8477). Information given via Crime Stoppers should be considered anonymous.

The shooting was the first of two late Saturday into early Sunday. Another man was shot and killed in a separate incident in downtown Indianapolis on Market Street.

