Muncie teen electrocuted after minivan downs power line

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Authorities say a 19-year-old Muncie man has been electrocuted after he came in contact with a power line after his minivan struck a utility pole.

Delaware County Coroner Scott Hahn says Alexander James Cullum was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident early Sunday.

Delaware County Sheriff Ray Dudley says Cullum's vehicle left the road on a curve, traveled down an embankment and through a fence and then struck and broke a utility pole, causing the lines to drop.

The crash occurred about 3:40 a.m.