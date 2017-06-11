Muncie teen electrocuted after minivan downs power line

Mostly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 73°
MUNCIE, Ind. -- Authorities say a 19-year-old Muncie man has been electrocuted after he came in contact with a power line after his minivan struck a utility pole.
There are “numerous” bids for those interested in acquiring Marsh Supermarkets in an auction that began Monday morning in a…
Thunderstorm chances increase Tuesday.
A 2015 letter shows exactly why Christopher Goff, the latest member of the Indiana Supreme Court, began his career in the judicial system.
A popular intersection in Carmel, Indiana is closed for two weeks while construction crews complete a roundabout in the area.
Colts quarterback Andrew Luck spent his Saturday in Columbus, Indiana and Fort Wayne, Indiana for the annual Change the Play Summer Camp.