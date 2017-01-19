Students scrambling to find new housing after Butler fraternity suspended

INDIANAPOLIS -- It’s been a rush this week for members of Butler’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, but not the type they enjoy.

Fraternity members learned their chapter was suspended on Monday. Now, those living in the fraternity housing are being forced to find a new place to live. And they have to be out by Saturday afternoon.

Forty-nine men currently live inside the fraternity house.

“It’s been a rough week, and yes it’s definitely sad, it’s heartbreaking, there’s definitely a bunch of emotions to go along with it,” said Trent Craig, President of Butler’s chapter of Lambda Chi Alpha.

Craig said he believes the fraternity has inherited a bad rap, and most of their issues date back to when their current members were in elementary school.

“We were almost set up for failure, to an extent. It’s what I believe. We do our best to create a safe environment for our brothers and friends,” said Craig.

The fraternity had been initially put on probation in December 2015, and they’ve been on "thin ice" ever since. Monday they were officially suspended, with no chance of coming back to campus until 2021.

According to the fraternity’s headquarters, there were six separate events that led to the ultimate decision to suspend the chapter. One incident that sent a student to the hospital and another that led to the arrest of two students.

But members said they’re most frustrated about how late the decision was made and that they were given such little time to find new housing just as they head back to classes, and right after Rush.

Craig said the fraternity inducted 39 new recruits just last week.

“They were at our house for a week. That was it. I think that could have been brought up definitely earlier. That could have been solved before we went into rush," said Craig.