Top 5 things we're looking forward to in Indy this year

INDIANAPOLIS – Whether we’ve all said it or thought it, 2016 was a rough year. Many people couldn’t wait for the new year to wipe their slates clean and with 2017 in full swing, the city has many developments in the works to turn those frowns upside down and keep us smiling all year long.

From new city developments, restaurants, events and music artists on their way to Indy, this list should boost your spirits.

We all scream for IKEA

Yes, those in the Indianapolis area are oozing with excitement for the new Fishers IKEA store set to open in the fall.

The Swedish furniture store will sit on the eastern side of I-69, just south of the 116th Street exit. With 296,000 square feet of appliances, accessories, and furniture like beds, chairs and desks, you better believe the grand opening will be packed. Hopefully you won’t have trouble finding parking in one of the 1,000 spots available (yes, we’re not kidding – there will be 1,000 parking spots) before browsing through the 10,000 exclusively designed items and taking a break at the 325-seat restaurant.

Here comes the beer

The days of making a pit stop to grab a beer on the way home to Indiana are over (unless you really want to) since Yuengling beer fans got a sweet Christmas gift when the brand announced they were coming to Indiana this year.

Many Hoosiers thought the news was a joke, but it is indeed true.

The brand is slated to hit shelves within the first quarter of the year and Monarch Beverage, Five Star Distributing and Indiana Beverage will distribute the beer throughout the state.

Concerts full of 24K magic, dark necessities and those livin’ on a prayer

Both Bruno Mars and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are scheduled to come to Indy this year and tickets are already being swept up.

Tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, that will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse May 18 beginning at 8 p.m., aren’t completely sold out, but you’ll only find nosebleed seats (sorry!).

Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour still has tickets for the Aug. 13 show at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, but you’ll pay a pretty penny for a sharp view of Mars. Fourth row tickets are priced over $1,000.

But if you’re more of a Bon Jovi fan, March 22 will be your big day. The band will play at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse as part of the "This House is Not for Sale" tour. The tour is to promote the band's new album of the same name. Fans will receive a physical copy of the album with every ticket purchased (what a treat!).

It’s time to get cheesy

Indianapolis has proven to be a city for foodies several times but Indy’s first mac and cheese fest has taken it to a whole new level. Why are we looking forward to this fest? Because it’s cheesy of course, but not only that – this fest has sold out not once, but twice within just a few weeks.

On Jan. 8 hundreds of people will file into The Pavilion at Pan Am for the highly anticipated Return of the Mac fest where they can sample creations from more than 20 of Indy’s favorite restaurants.

If you missed out on the tickets, head over to the Indiana Dairy Facebook page where you’ll possibly get the chance to win a pair.

It’s about time Portillo’s!

That’s the only thing fans of the popular Chicago restaurant had to say since many of them make the 3+ hour trip just for an Italian beef or a classic Chicago dog. While there isn’t an exact date given of when Portillo’s will make its Fishers appearance, it will certainly save you gas money in the long run.

So what’s all the hype?

Apparently a dipped Italian beef with hot and sweet peppers is super messy but worth the wet wipe after you’ve devoured your creation.

If you’ve never set foot inside a Portillo’s, picture your perfect Chicago-style hotdog along with a burger piled high with your favorite toppings and maybe a chocolate cake shake…or two.