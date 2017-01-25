Bill would allow juveniles involved in non-violent pharmacy robberies to be tried as adults

INDIANAPOLIS -- State lawmakers are considering a plan that would allow teens to be prosecuted for robbing pharmacies.

Senator Michael Young said the number of pharmacy robberies must be addressed in the new session of legislature, and he believes his bill will help with that.

Right now, unless a juvenile uses a gun or commits bodily injury during a robbery their crime can’t be waived to adult court. But with Sen. Young’s bill, that would change.

“What we’re trying to do is to take away the incentive of these kids who know what they are gonna do very little time and get $1,500 to $2,500 for these robberies,” said Young.

But not everyone agrees with Young. Indiana Black Expo president Tanya Bell thinks juveniles should be tried as juveniles, as long as there was no extreme violence.

“Let the juvenile courts handle it. They are better equipped to handle it. Let them treat them and let them handle it. They do not belong in adult court if they are unarmed and if there is no bodily injury.” said Bell.

In 2015, Indianapolis led the nation in pharmacy robberies. That dropped in 2016, as major chains started installing time-released safes.

Indiana is still second in the country for pharmacy robberies, only California has more.

RELATED | Indianapolis leads the nation in pharmacy robberies | Two in custody, third suspect at large after robbery, chase in which officer fired shots | IMPD: 11-year-old held up pharmacy with gun | SWAT called to attempted pharmacy robbery on Indy's northwest side | Lawrence police foil pharmacy's third attempted robbery this week | IMPD: Pre-teen robes CVS near 38th Street | IMPD arrests four in connection with CVS attempted robbery