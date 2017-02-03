Deputy mayor will not face discipline for racial slur made on Facebook about Trump meeting

INDIANAPOLIS -- The deputy mayor of Indianapolis will not face discipline for a racially-charged comment he made on a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Deputy Mayor Dr. David Hampton used a racially derogative term at least twice in reference to President Trump's listening session to mark the start of Black History Month. He referred to the meeting as a “c**n connection meeting” and “c**nery and foolery.”

On Thursday, Mayor Hogsett expressed his displeasure about the remarks. He said he reiterated to the deputy mayor that there is no such thing as a "personal Facebook post" these days. And he does not expect to have any issues with him in the future.

"I trust that on an ongoing basis from here on that Dr. Hampton will be much more sensitive about sharing something that he clearly intended to be personal, but with the realization that people will interpret it as a position taken by the city of Indianapolis.

The deputy mayor has not responded to a request for a comment about the post. But he tells Call 6 Investigates Kara Kenney that he was not disciplined by the mayor.

The deputy mayor removed the original Facebook comments and issued an apology on his Facebook page Thursday.

In his apology, he said, "My personal comment was isolated, and does not reflect the Hogsett administration. I take full responsibility for my words, in poor taste." Minority Leader of the Indianapolis City-County Council Michael McQuillen issued a statement Wednesday evening calling on Mayor Joe Hogsett to act and remove Dr. Hampton from office. “I condemn these comments in the strongest possible terms. Dr. David Hampton’s comments are unacceptable, especially from an elected official. Our city’s leaders and institutions should stand together in condemnation.

Mayor Hogsett, you need to act.” The city does not have a social media policy for its workers but Dr. Hampton said he and Mayor Hogsett did discuss that issue during their meeting.

