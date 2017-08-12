VP Mike Pence's plane hits bird while leaving Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS -- Air Force Two, carrying Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, hit a bird on its way out of Indianapolis Friday evening.

As the plane was lifting off, passengers saw a bright flash outside the plane. A bird was sucked into the engine.

The pilots determined there was no cause for concern and decided to continue their path.

According to CNN, officials said the Boeing 757-200 engines were designed to ingest the occasional bird. There was no damage to the plane.

In October 2016, Pence's plane slid off the runway at LaGuardia Airport. Nobody was hurt.

Pence was in Indianapolis to keynote the Ten Point Coalition luncheon.

