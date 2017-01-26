Colts interview 6 people for open GM job

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts are interviewing six people for their open general manager job.

According to an article on Colts.com, those people are:

Chris Ballard

Scott Fitterer

Trent Kirchner

George Paton

Jimmy Raye III

Eliot Wolf

Here's a quick rundown on each candidate:

Chris Ballard is currently the director of football operations with the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined Kansas City in 2013. Before that, he was with the Chicago Bears for 12 years.

Scott Fitterer is the co-director of pro personnel with the Seattle Seahawks. He's been with Seattle since 2001, starting as a scout.

Trent Kirchner is the other co-director of pro personnel with the Seahawks. He's been with the team since 2010. Before he went to Seattle, Kirchner was with the Washington Redskins and Carolina Panthers.

George Paton (yes, like the general) is the assistant general manager of the Minnesota Vikings. Paton has been with the team since 2006. He's also worked for the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins.

Jimmy Raye is currently the Colts interim general manager. He's been with the team since 2013.

Eliot Wolf has been with the Green Bay Packers since 2004, serving as a pro personnel assistant until he was promoted to director of football operations in 2016. He's the son of NFL Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf.