Colts punter Pat McAfee is leaving football to join Barstool Sports

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 08: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after the 55 yard field goal by Adam Vinatieri during the game against the Denver Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts gets hit after a punt by Jeremy Stewart #27 of the Denver Broncos during a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 16: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks a 37-yard field goal in the second quarter out of the hold on Pat McAfee #1 at NRG Stadium on October 16, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 11: Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts punts against the Denver Broncos during a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 18: Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks and misses a 47 yard field goal in the first quarter against the New England Patriots of the 2015 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 22: Adam Vinatieri #4 celebrates with Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts after kicking the game winning field goal during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 22, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 4: Pat McAfee #1 and Adam Vinatieri #4 of the Indianapolis Colts react after the game winning field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Indianapolis defeated Jacksonville 16-13. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee is leaving football to join Barstool Sports.
He announced his retirement over Twitter early Thursday morning.
Dear Indiana, pic.twitter.com/FJISS001J3— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 2, 2017
Dear Indiana, pic.twitter.com/FJISS001J3
Breaking News: Pro Bowl Punter @PatMcAfeeShow has retired from the NFL to join @BarstoolSports Welcome aboard Pat! pic.twitter.com/E6kPt45TDi— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 2, 2017
Breaking News: Pro Bowl Punter @PatMcAfeeShow has retired from the NFL to join @BarstoolSports Welcome aboard Pat! pic.twitter.com/E6kPt45TDi
