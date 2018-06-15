Teen spurred to action after friend is shot and killed

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dijon Anderson was shot and killed in May 2017.

"When I seen my friend in the casket in all white and my peers crying and helpless really. I had no other choice but to complete this mission and there was nothing stopping me," said Brandon Warren.

The Warren Central graduating senior took that moment and created a movement to better the lives of kids his age in Indianapolis.

"It was so sad. I never seen anything like that," said Brandon.

To honor his fellow football teammate at Warren Central High School, Brandon started the group "We LIVE" Indy. A charity focused on promoting non-violence.

He met with leaders at the statehouse and Congress and the mayor of Indianapolis.

Brandon also got hundreds of people to join in a city-wide march.

"I wanted to do something that showed unity where we unite as a city," said Warren.

In 2018, Brandon was selected out of 29,000 nominees to receive the Prudential Spirit of Community Award.

"My voice and standing up is what makes me a leader. We all have the power of change just by using our voice," said Brandon.

Brandon is headed to college at Eastern Kentucky University. He is our June Jefferson Award winner.

