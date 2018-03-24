Volunteer helps her community and people around the globe

INDIANAPOLIS -- Olivia Hawbaker has a passion to serve others both near and far, and that is why she is the 2018 Citizens Energy Jefferson Award winner.

"Her impact has been tremendous on Coburn Place. She has created ways for us to organize better, be more efficient with how we provide services and we track work orders," said Lara Chandler, Coburn Place Vice President of Mission Advancement.

"A very talented young woman and then also very inspirational in terms of her ability to give back to our community here in central Indiana and again, really, the world," said Jeffrey Harrison, Citizens Energy Group President and CEO.

"It stems from different passions, passions to see things changed. There are a couple of different places that I chose to volunteer and spend time," said Hawbaker.

She can also be found tutoring students at IPS School 43, planting trees across our city, and serving at Common Ground Christian Church.

Hawbaker says community service work is simply about the bigger picture.

"It's actually just being a part of something so much greater so I think any individual making a contribution is what really matters in bringing difference to the community and where you live," said Hawbaker.

Hawbaker and other Jefferson Award winners from across the U.S. will be recognized for their exceptional community service work in June at the national awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.

If you know someone making a difference in the community, nominate them for a Jefferson Award by clicking here.