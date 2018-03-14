Columbus massage parlor closed for alleged prostitution

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- A massage parlor in Columbus has been shut down for allegedly promoting prostitution, among other things.

The FBI along with multiple investigators from Bartholomew County served a search warrant at Sunflower Massage on 25th Street just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The warrant was a result of tips to police suggesting that a prostitution was occurring at the business. During the initial investigation, a law enforcement officer was offered sexual acts in exchange for money, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The business, which was formally known as the Blue Bay Health Spa and Massage, has been open since February 2017. Columbus police say they did not apply for a new permit with the city after their name changed in December 2017.

During the bust, two people were taken into custody. Their charges have not been released.

After the warrant was served, Columbus Code Enforcement closed down the business with an emergency action order for a non-existent permit.

The incidents remain under investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies.

