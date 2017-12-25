Arrest made in Indianapolis' 151st murder of 2017

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man has been arrested in connection with Indianapolis' 151st murder of 2017 on the city's northeast side.

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say Larry Spivey, 24, was arrested in Chicago last Friday. He is awaiting extradition to Indianapolis for the charge of murder.

Spivey was wanted in connection with the death of 50-year-old Albert Ford on December 20.

Ford was found on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of Newburgh Dr. with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case should call the IMPD Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

