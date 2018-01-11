IMPD investigating possible sexual assault at Shortridge High School

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police have launched a sexual assault investigation into an incident Tuesday morning involving two students at Shortridge High School.

The incident – which involved a 15-year-old male student and 14-year-old female student – was first reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

At the time, Indianapolis Public Schools’ spokeswoman told RTV6 the incident had been documented by IPS police but that no further action was being taken.

On Thursday, IPS notified RTV6 that the case had been referred to IMPD for further investigation.

“Indianapolis Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving two students at Shortridge High School,” the district said in a written statement. “All of the necessary reports were immediately filed. This case is now under investigation by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.”

IPS said it was not able to comment on whether any disciplinary action had been taken in the case.

