IMPD investigating possible sexual assault at Shortridge High School

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:51PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:23PM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Cass, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, Lagrange, La Porte, Marshall, Miami, Noble, Pulaski, Saint Joseph, Starke, Wabash, White, Whitley
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 3:02PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Allen, Blackford, De Kalb, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Steuben, Wells
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Delaware, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Winter Storm Warning issued January 11 at 2:54PM EST expiring January 12 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 9:29AM EST expiring January 13 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tipton
Winter Storm Watch issued January 11 at 4:11AM EST expiring January 13 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union, Wayne
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police have launched a sexual assault investigation into an incident Tuesday morning involving two students at Shortridge High School.
The incident – which involved a 15-year-old male student and 14-year-old female student – was first reported around 9 a.m. Tuesday.
At the time, Indianapolis Public Schools’ spokeswoman told RTV6 the incident had been documented by IPS police but that no further action was being taken.
On Thursday, IPS notified RTV6 that the case had been referred to IMPD for further investigation.
“Indianapolis Public Schools is aware of an alleged incident involving two students at Shortridge High School,” the district said in a written statement. “All of the necessary reports were immediately filed. This case is now under investigation by the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.”
IPS said it was not able to comment on whether any disciplinary action had been taken in the case.