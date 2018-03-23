Suspended IMPD Ofc. Adrian Aurs sentenced to 12 years in prison for shooting detective

INDIANAPOLIS -- Suspended IMPD officer Adrian Aurs was sentenced Friday to 12 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for shooting a detective investigating a domestic violence complaint against him in 2016.

Adrian Aurs, 44, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and two counts of pointing a firearm, both level 6 felonies. He faced a maximum sentence of 16 years on the level 3 felony count. A plea agreement reached with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called for his sentences on all three counts to be served concurrently.

Following his plea, Judge Sheila Carlisle sentenced Aurs to 12 years in the IDOC, to be followed by one year in community corrections. A restitution hearing was scheduled for April 20.

Aurs was arrested in July 2016 after sparking a manhunt across two states when he exchanged gunfire with another officer at his estranged wife’s south side apartment. Aurs fired at the detective – who was investigating a complaint against him – three times. The detective was struck in the right side and arm. The detective returned fire but didn’t hit Aurs.

Aurs, an 18-year veteran of the force, was eventually apprehended in Ohio following a stand-off situation on the Brent Spence Bridge.

Aurs was charged with attempted murder, residential entry and two counts of pointing a firearm. He was placed on suspension immediately following his arrest.

