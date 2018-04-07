Indianapolis man charged with attempted murder for shooting another man in the eye

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 22-year-old Indianapolis man was charged with attempted murder Friday for an alleged drug-related shooting that left another man gravely injured.
Daron Mitchell, 22, faces one count of attempted murder for the March 29 shooting that left Jaquan Mobley on a ventilator in a neuro-ICU.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the case, Mobley left the house he shares with his girlfriend around 10:30 p.m. on March 29 saying he wanted to get snacks from a nearby gas station not far from the intersection of 67th Street and Michigan Road.
Approximately 5 minutes later, Mobley stumbled back inside the home covered in blood and suffering from a gunshot wound to the eye.
Mobley’s girlfriend said as she cleaned him up he mumbled, “They tried to rob me.”
Mobley’s girlfriend then transported him to the hospital, where it was determined the bullet had passed through his left and the lower portion of his brain, then struck his carotid artery before finally lodging in the back of his head on the right side of his skull.
Despite those injuries, Mobley was able to tell police that he had arranged to meet someone at the Fountainhead Apartments to sell marijuana to Mitchell.
Police obtained a warrant for Mitchell’s arrest on April 2 and eventually located him driving a vehicle near the University of Indianapolis.
As of Friday evening, Mitchell was being held at the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear for an initial hearing on Monday in Marion County Criminal Court 2.