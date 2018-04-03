Man walks into north side ER with gunshot to throat; police searching for suspects

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis police are working to find out who shot a man who walked into a north side hospital ER Monday night with a bullet wound to the throat.
IMPD officers were called to the intersection of Katie Knox Drive and Naab Road, at the southwest corner of the St. Vincent complex at 86th Street, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday on a report of a person shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a silver Chevy Impala blocking the intersection – but no driver and no victim.
At the same time, officers were informed that the victim, a 20-year-old man, had just walked into the St. Vincent Hospital ER with a gunshot wound to the throat.
It was not immediately clear whether the shooting was believed to have happened at the intersection, or at another location.
The victim was admitted to the hospital for immediate medical treatment. His condition as of Tuesday afternoon was not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Your call may remain anonymous.