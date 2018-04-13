Pendleton man facing 36 felony charges for child porn, human trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police say a tip led them to a Pendleton man now facing 36 felony charges for child pornography and human trafficking of a minor.

Jeffrey Kramer, 48, was arrested Thursday evening on one count of promotion of human trafficking of a minor, five counts of child exploitation and 30 counts of possession of child pornography – all felony charges.

Indiana State Police investigators accuse Kramer of grooming an underage female victim he met on a dating website to meet for a future sexual encounter. Police also say they discovered sexually explicit images of the juvenile victim in Kramer’s possession.

As of Friday afternoon, Kramer was being held at the Madison County Jail without bond awaiting an initial hearing.

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides