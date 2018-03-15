Police arrest 9 during 'riot' that does $50K in damage to east side juvenile facility

INDIANAPOLIS -- Nearly a dozen Indianapolis police officers were called to respond Wednesday night to a riot at a juvenile psychiatric treatment and addiction facility on the city’s east side.
Eleven officers were dispatched to 1404 S. State Avenue just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a disturbance at the facility. The location is home to the Resource Treatment Center juvenile psychiatric facility, as well as Options Transitional Living, which provides sober housing for homeless or at-risk youth.
Police arrived to find that a group of juvenile residents had done more than $50,000-worth of damage to the facility and assaulted four staff members.
Officers took nine juveniles ranging in age from 13-17 into custody on preliminary charges of vandalism, rioting, battery and disorderly conduct.
None of the injuries reported as a result of the incident were believed to be serious.
A call placed to Resource Treatment Center’s CEO Thursday afternoon was not immediately returned.