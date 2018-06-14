Traffic stop leads police to $250K-worth of cocaine in west Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS -- A federal grand jury handed down an indictment this week for a man allegedly found with more than a quarter of a million dollars-worth of cocaine and methamphetamine in his Indianapolis home.
Celso Prieto-Cruz, 29, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.
The charge stems from a May 15 traffic stop in South Holland, Illinois, during which Illinois State Troopers reportedly found Prieto-Cruz in possession of a cardboard box containing approximately $177,000 in U.S. currency.
During an interview with police, Prieto-Cruz reportedly said he lived in Indianapolis, and that he had approximately 5 kilograms of cocaine and 300 grams of methamphetamine at his residence.
At 12:20 a.m. the next day, members of the Central Indiana High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Group and IMPD searched Prieto-Cruz’s residence in the 1000 block of North Sheffield Avenue.
In the basement, investigators reported finding a box containing five brick-shaped objects believed to be cocaine, along with approximately 300 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Cut and sold in 3.5-gram batches known as an “eight-ball,” the cocaine has a potential street value of more than $285,000. The meth has an approximate street value of just under $25,000.
Following his interview, Pietro-Cruz was taken into the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said federal prosecutors believe Pietro-Cruz is in the country illegally, although an immigration detainer wasn’t requested as he has waived his right to a detention hearing.
The case is at least the second time in three months that an out-of-state-arrest led to significant trafficking charges being filed in Indianapolis.
In March, DEA and IMPD officers arrested Guadalupe Saucedo-Pineda – an alleged drug trafficker who operated under the name “La Lupe” – when he showed up at an Indianapolis McDonald’s to pick up 3 pounds of methamphetamine from a courier.