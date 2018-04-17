Residents push back against $1B healthcare facility planned for Meridian Street corridor in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. -- Residents are raising concerns over a $1 billion medical center being planned for the Meridian Street corridor in Carmel.

St. Vincent confirmed earlier this month that it had entered into an agreement to buy land located at 96th Street and Spring Mill Road for the project from Ambrose Property Group.

People who live near where the project is happening say they've been left in the dark and they're concerned about all of the secrecy surrounding the project.

"What does it tell you about people's intentions when they behave like thieves in the night," said Bob Kravitz. "Are these the kind of people you want to have as your neighbors or that you can trust to do something that is not going to be destructive?"

The property group says they plan to release more details about the proposal and development as the request moves through the city's planning commission.

In February, RTV6 reported that Ambrose and Sexton Development LLC asked to have 30 acres rezoned at Spring Mill Road and 96th Street between 96th and I-465.

A map included with the rezoning application shows that the project would consist of nine buildings and four parking garages as well as two hospital helipads.

The plan does not include any detail about what exactly those buildings will house or who will be building them.

People living nearby are also concerned about the noise and traffic such a building would bring to their residential neighborhoods.

"You were talking about thousands of employees and visitors per day," said Diane Kostyshyn. "You have ambulances, sirens. they want to put two helipads. I don't want helicopters flying over the neighborhood."

Ambrose sent letters to people living in Lacoma Estates saying they want to purchase all 13 homes in the neighborhood at market value plus a 40 percent added premium.

The topic is on the Carmel Planning Commission's agenda for their May 15th meeting at 6pm.

