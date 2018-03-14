Fishers teens are sneaking out at night and requesting Uber rides

FISHERS, Ind. -- Police in Fishers are warning parents about a growing trend among teenagers that could become dangerous.

Police say kids are sneaking out of their homes in the middle of the night and ordering Uber rides to take them places.

The kids are paying for the rides with gift cards, so it isn’t showing up on credit cards where parents would see them.

Uber says in order to create an account a person must be 18 years old and if someone is caught violating those terms their account will be removed.

They’ve also instructed drivers to be on the lookout for teens who may be sneaking out and make sure to report those rides to the proper authorities.

