New details revealed in brutal Howard County courthouse attack on Koontz family

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. -- The suspect in an attack at the Howard County courthouse is accused of punching a family member of slain Howard County Deputy Carl Koontz, then kicking her repeatedly in the head while she was unconscious.

Bryson Small, 36, has been officially charged with aggravated battery and other crimes.

According to a probable cause document, security camera footage shows Small approach 27-year-old Alice Koontz and her mother, Jackie Koontz, Monday. He shoved Jackie aside, then punched Alice in the face, knocking her unconscious, according to the document. He then kicked her in the head repeatedly until bystanders pulled him away from her, police say.

Howard County Sheriff Steve Rogers says Small struck both women several times but was quickly subdued by bystanders and courtroom security officers.

"As soon as he began attacking some civilians jumped in immediately that were standing right there," Rogers said. "Within 14 seconds our court security officer engaged the suspect. Within another nine seconds after that, we had about another four courthouse security officers that were present and assisting as well to subdue him."

Alice and Jackie were in the courthouse in connection to a paternity hearing at the time. According to a witness, Small could be heard yelling "It's my blood."

Police couldn't interview Alice, as she had multiple facial fractures. An infant, Amelia Koontz, was in a baby carrier nearby but was not hurt.

Alice is Carl's sister. Jackie is his mother. He was shot and killed in 2016 while serving a search warrant in Russiaville.

Small has been formally charged with the following:

Aggravated battery

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury

Battery resulting in serious bodily injury

Battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer

Domestic battery

Resisting law enforcement

