INDIANAPOLIS -- It’s been more than a year since a young Ben Davis High School student was killed over a pair of shoes and family members are pleading for answers that will help them find his killer.

Juan Romero-Sanchez was just 16 years old when he was shot and killed while playing soccer at a park on Indianapolis’ west side.

Investigators say the shooting was over a pair of shoes.

READ | 16-year-old Ben Davis High School student dies after shooting

“His friend asked him ‘can you give me a ride home I just have to sell some shoes?’ and he said ‘Okay, I’ll wait for you because it’s dark out.’ Everyone was going home when the two people approached out of nowhere,” said Romero-Sanchez’s sister, Lupita.

That was November 4, 2016.

Now, almost a year and a half later, family members are still hoping police will find his killers.

“There has to be people that know who they are,” said Lupita. “I just ask them to please come up and help.”

