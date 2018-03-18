Indianapolis hospitals lift flu restrictions starting Monday

INDIANAPOLIS -- Hospitals in Marion County are ending restrictions on visitors that they put in place earlier this flu season.

The Marion County Public Health Department says Indianapolis hospitals will resume their regular visitation policies on Monday, March 19.

The health department says they are ending the restrictions because the number of patients visiting emergency rooms complaining of influenza-like illnesses has dropped steadily since peaking in January and February.

This flu season, Marion County hospitals reported their highest levels of influenza-like illness in three years.

“While flu activity is going down in Marion County, we must continue to protect ourselves and each other by doing simple things such as washing hands frequently with soap and water, and covering our coughs,” said director Caine. “It is important for anyone with the flu or flu-like symptoms to avoid visiting someone in the hospital and to stay home from work until symptoms are resolved.”

On Friday, the Indiana State Health Department downgraded the state's flu activity from "high" to "moderate." As of Friday, 278 deaths have been reported this season because of the flu. Of those deaths, 208 have been in the elderly over the age of 65.

Other Indiana hospitals also placed restrictions on visitors to limit the spread of the flu, but it is unclear when those restrictions will be lifted.

