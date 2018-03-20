Reduce I-65 tolls to lowest rate by using prepaid account

TheIndyChannel.com Staff
9:14 AM, Mar 20, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS -- There's a new way to save money on tolls on I-65. Your tolls will be reduced to the lowest available rates and fees will be waived if you open a prepaid, online RiverLink account.

The one-time offer is only available to drivers who have not reached collection status (fourth toll notice).

"Having a prepaid account and a transponder is the fastest, easiest and most cost-effective way to cross a tolled bridge. Drivers who take advantage of this offer save money and continue to save with every trip over a tolled bridge," said Megan McLain, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

RiverLink transponders are free (one per registered vehicle) and RiverLink E-ZPass transponders are $15 each. They are mailed to you, free of charge.

You must keep a positive account balance to pay the lowest toll rates. If your account reaches a negative balance, higher toll rates will be charged and you will receive an invoice.

RiverLink is the all-electronic tolling system for the new Abraham Lincoln Bridge in downtown Louisville (I­-65), the revamping of the existing Kennedy Bridge in downtown Louisville (also I­-65), a new SR 265 Lewis and Clark Bridge connecting Prospect, Kentucky and Utica, Indiana.

Toll rates range from $2 to $12 depending on the size of the vehicle. 

There are options for paying tolls that don't require a transponder, but they cost more.

