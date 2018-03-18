West-side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS - One person is dead and another person is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting on the west side of the city.

Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) say it happened sometime before 8 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of North Tremont Street. That's near 16th Street and Tremont.

IMPD says right now, there is no information on possible suspects.

We know one man, said to be in his 30s, was found shot to death at the scene of the crime, and another person showed up at IU-Health Methodist Hospital with a gunshot wound and is now considered critical.

We'll update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

More news from Indy's West Side

MORE FROM THE CRIME BEAT | Indianapolis sets all-time homicide record for third year in a row | MAP: Indy's most dangerous neighborhoods | The Night the Sky Caught Fire: The Untold Stories of Richmond Hill | Convicted child molester reveals how he selected & groomed his victims | Teens killed man over weed and a pair of Air Jordans, police say | MAP: 2017 Indianapolis homicides