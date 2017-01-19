18-year-old robbed in the middle of the street during OfferUp deal

INDIANAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old was robbed in the street Wednesday night while reportedly trying to sell shoes through the OfferUp app.

The robbery happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. Wednesday on the 2100 block of Conrad Avenue on the southwest side.

The teen told police he was trying to sell shoes to an unknown person through the OfferUp app. Instead, he said, they robbed him in the middle of the street.

The robbery is just the latest in a string of incidents connected to the OfferUp app in Indianapolis.

In September, Samuel Schmutte says he was robbed at gunpoint when he and his girlfriend tried to sell their TV to a man through the app.

In October, a teen was shot in the parking lot of IMPD's Southeast District Headquarters. Officers said they believed the victim was in the lot for an OfferUp deal when the suspect robbed and shot him.

IMPD warns that using apps like OfferUp can make you an easy target for criminals. They recommend always choosing a well-lit public place for any transaction.

“You’re really running at your own risk when you choose to do apps like OfferUp that require you to meet at a particular spot,” Sgt. Kendale Adams told RTV6 in November.

No serious injuries were reported in Wednesday night's robbery.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.