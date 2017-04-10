Four teens with rifle rob man at west side park

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four teenagers armed with a rifle robbed a man near a west side park early Monday morning, according to a report filed with IMPD.

The victim, a 43-year-old Indianapolis man, told police he was walking near James Foster Gaines Park, on the northwest corner of 21st Street and Tibbs Avenue, when a small, black, early 2000s SUV pulled up and let out four people he estimated to be roughly 15-18 years old.

The victim told police he saw the men walk into the park, but that as he was passing it, the men came out from the park and approached him.

CRIME BEAT | Shotgun blasts tear through east side home just after midnight Monday

One of the men was armed with a rifle, and proceed to demand Baker give them his phone.

The men rifled through the victim's pockets before taking off with his phone back into the park.

No injuries were reported during the robbery and no detailed description of the suspects was immediately available.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

READ MORE FROM THE RTV6 CRIME BEAT

ALSO READ | Three teens shot Saturday night near the Statehouse | Woman killed in shooting on city's far west side