Four teens with rifle rob man at west side park

INDIANAPOLIS -- Four teenagers armed with a rifle robbed a man near a west side park early Monday morning, according to a report filed with IMPD.
The victim, a 43-year-old Indianapolis man, told police he was walking near James Foster Gaines Park, on the northwest corner of 21st Street and Tibbs Avenue, when a small, black, early 2000s SUV pulled up and let out four people he estimated to be roughly 15-18 years old.
The victim told police he saw the men walk into the park, but that as he was passing it, the men came out from the park and approached him.