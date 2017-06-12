Body of drowning victim recovered at Saxony Beach in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. -- The body of a man who drowned at Saxony Beach in Fishers Sunday afternoon has been recovered.

The victim has been identified as Anthony Pinner Jr., 39, of Indianapolis, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

Witnesses say they saw Pinner go off his paddleboard and into the lake at around 3:30 p.m. but he never resurfaced.

Crews were called to Saxony Lake around 3 p.m. and Penner's body was recovered at 7:45 p.m. in 11 feet of water.

Fire department officials say a life jacket was attached to the paddleboard, but Pinner wasn't using it. Investigators have learned he could swim.

Fishers Parks and Rec says Saxony Beach will be open Monday.

