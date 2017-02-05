Holcomb: Small businesses are the backbone of Indiana's economy

INDIANAPOLIS – Within the past week, Gov. Eric Holcomb visited several small businesses in Zionsville – shoe shops, boutiques and even stopped by a barbershop for a haircut.

In an exclusive interview with Rafael Sanchez, Holcomb said Indiana’s small businesses are the foundation of what keeps the economy flowing.

“Small businesses are both the life blood and the backbone of our economy,” said Holcomb.

He mentioned Indiana’s thriving RV industry, that showed a 15 percent increase in shipments than the previous year – setting a 40-year record.

Holcomb believes a community like Zionsville sets an example of how its city’s past and future complement one another in the small business community.

“I think it’s in large part of the small businesses that have shown the way to work together. It’s that leadership and partnership of the community that can really make all of the difference in the world,” he said. “They prove it can be done.”

Learn more about Holcomb’s thoughts on Indiana’s small businesses in the video player.

RELATED | Full interview with Gov. Eric Holcomb | Holcomb wants to double funding for Indiana's pre-K program