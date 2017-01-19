Colts quarterback Andrew Luck undergoes shoulder surgery for 2015 injury

Matt McKinney
8:22 AM, Jan 19, 2017
13 mins ago

GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 06: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 6, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Dylan Buell
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck underwent surgery on his right shoulder, team owner Jim Irsay said Thursday.

Irsay tweeted that Luck was recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix a right shoulder injury that lingered since 2015.

As early as September 2015, Luck was listed as "day-to-day" with a sore right shoulder. At the time, he said the injury was just "bumps and bruises."

PREVIOUS | Andrew Luck "day-to-day" with sore right shoulder

He'll be ready for the start of the 2017 season, Irsay said. He didn't say when exactly Luck had the surgery.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Indianapolis Colts