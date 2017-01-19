Colts quarterback Andrew Luck undergoes shoulder surgery for 2015 injury

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck underwent surgery on his right shoulder, team owner Jim Irsay said Thursday.

Irsay tweeted that Luck was recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix a right shoulder injury that lingered since 2015.

As early as September 2015, Luck was listed as "day-to-day" with a sore right shoulder. At the time, he said the injury was just "bumps and bruises."

He'll be ready for the start of the 2017 season, Irsay said. He didn't say when exactly Luck had the surgery.